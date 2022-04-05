4-5 per cent of Rs 1.25 lakh cr spent on CSR funds in past 7 yrs went to PM Cares: Government

The minister also said that Section 135 of the Companies Act provides the framework for the CSR spending and the first proviso to this is that where the company is established, it should first endeavour to spend CSR funds.



"But, this is not mandatory, it is directory," he said.



"The broad principle adopted by the government of India is for companies to not just spend at the place where it exists but also in other areas across the country," he said.



To a suggestion to make CSR funds spending mandatory for improving the backward districts of the country, the minister said, "It is stated that it is not mandatory."



"What happens is that generally companies tend to spend money where they are located. The main beneficiaries thereafter are states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and areas in the north-east like Nagaland, where there is very little CSR spending," he said.



In this regard he said in the last seven years since CSR funds have been invoked, Nagaland has only been able to get Rs 8 crore out of 1.2 lakh crore spent under CSR by various companies.



Singh also said that there is some sort of guideline for public sector undertakings that they should look into aspirational and backward districts.



"That kind of thing is already under anvil and has been passed and 60 percent funds of PSUs are spent in so-called aspirational districts," he said.