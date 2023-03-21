4 arrested for helping radical preacher Amritpal escape: Punjab Police

Four people have been arrested for helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday.



They helped him to escape in a car, and during their questioning, it came to the fore that he went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.



"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said while addressing reporters here.



The Khalistan sympathiser managed to escape after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.