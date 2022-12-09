4 bills introduced to revise Scheduled Tribes list in four states

Similarly, the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill aims to provide for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.



Another bill seeks to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka.



The fourth bill aims to include certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Chhattisgarh.



The government periodically brings in such bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes list as per proposals sent by states.