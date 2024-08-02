4 coaching institutes offer Rs 10 lakh each to kin of 3 dead IAS aspirants

At least four UPSC coaching institutes -- Vajiram and Ravi Institute, Drishti IAS, NEXT IAS, and SRIRAM's IAS -- have offered Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nevin Dalvin, the three IAS aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on 27 July.

Drishti IAS and SRIRAM's IAS have also offered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Nilesh Rai, another UPSC aspirant, who was electrocuted in Patel Nagar on 22 July.

Scores of civil services aspirants, who have been protesting over the deaths of the three students, called the compensation a gimmick and a strategy to dilute the issue.

The three aspirants' deaths has prompted the MCD to seal basements of several coaching centres in the area.

According to officials, using basements for commercial purposes is a violation of building bye-laws.

In a statement on X, Vajiram and Ravi said it is "volunteering to admit free of cost, students, who are currently enrolled with Rau's IAS Study Circle" preparing for the Main Exam 2024 and Prelims-cum-Mains Exam 2025, including general studies classes for the 2025 Prelims and Main Exam, CSAT course and optional subjects.

"As a sign of solidarity with the families of the departed souls, Vajiram and Ravi comes forward to make a financial contribution of Rs 10 Lakh to each of the three aspirants who lost their lives recently," it said.

Sriram's IAS offered students of Rau's IAS Study Circle to use their "classrooms and libraries whenever they need."

NEXT IAS offered compensation to the aggrieved families of the students.