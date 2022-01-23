4 crore people pushed into poverty in country: Rahul

"Each of these 4,00,00,000 is a real person, not just a number. Each of these 4,00,00,000 deserved better. Each of these 4,00,00,000 is India!," Rahul Gandhi said, using the hashtag "BJPfailsIndia".



Citing an Oxfam report, he put out a graphic alleging that the wealth two top businessmen has grown by billions of dollars during the year 2021 while over four crore people have gone below the poverty line in India during the pandemic since 2020.