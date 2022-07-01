4 dead in car crash near US-Mexico border amid migrant smuggling operation

Four people were killed and three others seriously injured in a car crash involving a migrant smuggling operation near the US-Mexico border in Texas, police said.

"The driver suspected of human smuggling evaded law enforcement and crashed into a commercial vehicle," Xinhua news agency quoted the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) as saying late THursday.

"Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on IH35 in Encinal, Texas," the DPS said.