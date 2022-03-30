4 fall into sewer in Delhi, rescue efforts underway

It is feared that all four have died as there has been no movement for the last few hours, they said.



According to police, the information about the incident was received at Samaypur Badli police station around 6.30 pm.



Police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Fire department officials and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also part of the rescue operation.



Rescue efforts are underway and none of the four have been pulled out yet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.