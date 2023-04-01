4 held for hoisting saffron flags by mosque during Ram Navami procession

Four men have been arrested for disturbing peace outside Jamal Masjid in Mathura during a Ram Navami procession, police said.

The four were accused of hoisting saffron flags atop shops by a mosque here during a Ram Navami procession Thursday.

The incident happened when the procession, being carried out by the Ram Janma Mahotsav Samiti from the Ram temple located in the Ghiyamandi area, reached the Chowk Bazar intersection.