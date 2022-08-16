7 ITBP personnel killed in accident in Jammu and Kashmir

The bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.



"The bus was carrying the ITBP personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited," the officials added.

Condition of six of the injured personnel is stated to be critical, the official said, adding they are being airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.