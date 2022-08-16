7 ITBP personnel killed in accident in Jammu and Kashmir
A bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of seven troopers, while several others were also injured, officials said
A bus carrying ITBP personnel fell into a roadside river bed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of seven troopers, while several others were also injured, officials said.
The bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.
"The bus was carrying the ITBP personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited," the officials added.
Condition of six of the injured personnel is stated to be critical, the official said, adding they are being airlifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.
According to sources, the brakes of the bus had reportedly failed, leading to the accident.
With inputs from agencies
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 16 Aug 2022, 1:00 PM