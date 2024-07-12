Congress slams government's Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas move

The Congress on Friday, 12 July, slammed the government's move to declare 25 June, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at the decision, the opposition party also said that from now on, every year on 8 November, the day when demonetisation was announced in 2016, the people of India will celebrate "Aajivika Hatya Diwas" and a gazette notification will also be issued soon.

The Congress' reaction came after Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the government has decided to observe 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains during the period.

Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "Yet another headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy by the non-biological PM who had imposed an undeclared Emergency for ten long years before the people of India handed him a decisive personal, political, and moral defeat on 4 June 2024 - which will go down in history as Modi Mukti Diwas."