4 killed, 9 injured as reversing BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai’s Bhandup

Mumbai was shaken by tragedy on Monday night after a reversing BEST bus ploughed into pedestrians in suburban Bhandup (West), leaving four people — including three women — dead and nine others injured, officials said.

The fatal accident unfolded around 10 pm on the crowded Station Road, just outside Bhandup (West) railway station, a bustling artery teeming with commuters. What began as an ordinary evening quickly descended into chaos as the civic-run transport bus struck unsuspecting pedestrians while being reversed at the end point of its route.

Police said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, while the bus driver was detained and an FIR was being registered. According to BEST officials, the bus was being driven by Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), with conductor Bhagwan Bhau Ghare (47) on duty at the time of the incident.