4 killed as heavy rains, landslides bring Guwahati to standstill

Residents of Nabin Nagar left their homes at night and came to the footpaths of Rajgarh in the heart of the city. They alleged that no one from the administration has reached out to them and all of them, including the kids, are without drinking water.



The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has issued an advisory, asking people "not to venture out unless absolutely essential" in view of the incessant rains.



"If your residence is prone to water logging/landslides, please consider shifting to a safer location or please contact District Administration at 1077/ 86381 12297," it tweeted.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Monday issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday.



"...widespread/widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue over Northeastern states during 13-17 June 2022," the weather office said.