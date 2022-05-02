4 people killed, 2 injured after van hits bus in Gujarat

Four people were killed and two others grievously injured when their van collided head-on with a bus near Limbdi in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said.



The six people were going from Rajkot to Rajasthan to attend a marriage function when the accident took place around 2.30 am near Katariya village on Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway, over 100 km from Ahmedabad.