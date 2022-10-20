4 people killed, 7 injured in house blast in Madhya Pradesh
Four people were killed and seven others injured in a blast in a house having a godown of crackers in Banmore town of Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Thursday, police said.
The cause of the explosion is not clear as of now, Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri told PTI.
The house collapsed in the incident which took place around 11 am, he said.
Three members of a family and one other person were killed, while seven people were injured and rushed to a hospital, he said.
Since the quantity of crackers found in the godown was not much, it cannot be said with certainty if the blast was because of gunpowder or due to bursting of a cylinder, the official said.
"We are investigating whether the blast was due to the gunpowder or due to a gas cylinder exploding. All the injured are critical; they have severe burn injuries," said Morena Collector Bakki Kartikeyan.
Machines and men were deployed to clear the debris. Police and the administrative officials reached the spot, said Inspector General of Police Rajesh Chawla to news agency ANI.
Published: 20 Oct 2022, 3:06 PM