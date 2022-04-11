4 Sri Ram Sena activists arrested in K'taka for vandalising fruit vendor's shop

The Dharwad Rural police have lodged an FIR against eight persons on charges of deliberately hurting religious sentiments, unlawful assembly, rioting and deliberate attempt to breach of peace.



Since 15 years, Nabisaab's shop has been operation from the premises of the Nuggekeri Hanuman temple.



On April 9, the activists who showed up in the temple premises destroyed the fruits and asked him not to continue his business.