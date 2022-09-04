4 students shot at in Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak

All the injured persons, identified as Kuldeep, Sushil, Vijit, and Harsh, were taken to a private hospital after they were taken to the PGIMS.



According to preliminary information, one MDU student was injured in the incident, whereas the other three injured were reported to be his friends.



The injured were admitted to a private hospital and the preliminary cause of the shoot-out appears to be a monetary dispute, said the police.



"Among those injured include Kuldeep (resident of Asan), Sushi (resident of Dev colony), Vidyut (resident of Dubaldhan), and Harish (resident of Kheri Aasra). Kuldeep's condition is critical since he sustained a bullet injury near his mouth; while the remaining three sustained bullet injuries in their hand and stomach areas," a police official said.