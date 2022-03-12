4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J&K: Police

Another encounter broke out in the Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district in the morning, in which one ultra of the LeT was killed, the official said.



Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the security forces had launched anti-terrorism operations at four-five locations.



"We had launched joint #operations at 4-5 locations yesterday night. So far 2 terrorists of JeM including 01 #Pakistani killed in #Pulwama, 1 terrorist of LeT killed each in #Ganderbal & #Handwara. Encounters over in Handwara & Pulwama," he said in a tweet.



"One terrorist has also been arrested alive," Kumar said.