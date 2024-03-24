4-year-old raped by tutor's brother in Delhi; protesters vandalise vehicles

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old brother of her teacher at her tuition centre in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, sparking a protest in the area with people vandalising some vehicles, police said Sunday.

They said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested. They also said inflammatory messages about the case are being circulated through WhatsApp to spoil the atmosphere, and urged people to maintain peace.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday when the girl was at her tuition centre, which is run by the teacher from her home, police said.

Sources said that after the alleged incident, the girl told her parents crying that while the teacher was away, her brother allegedly raped her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she reveals the matter to anyone.

The incident also drew political reactions with the BJP demanding strict action against the accused, and the AAP claiming it is a sign of poor law and order situation.

The victim has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi from Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

As the news spread, protesters gathered near the house of the accused and vandalised some vehicles over rumours that no action was being taken, police said, adding a large number of police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.