40 injured as bus rams into stationary truck in Bihar

According to police, the incident took place at 4 a.m., when the bus reached Bhoktapur village under Kuchaikot police station, and crashed into the truck parked along the roadside from the rear.



"Preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of the bus may have dozed off while driving leading to the accident. Since the driver is critically injured, he is unable to give a statement. Things would clear only after he gives a statement to the police," said SHO of Kuchaikot police station.