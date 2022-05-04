40% MLCs in UP have criminal cases registered against them: ADR report

The recent 'Vidhan Parishad' (Legislative Council) elections to 36 seats in Uttar Pradesh have nearly 40 per cent members having criminal antecedents.



According to the analysis report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday, out of the 35 MLCs analysed, 14 MLCs have declared criminal cases against themselves.



Nine MLCs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, bribery etc while three MLCs have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.