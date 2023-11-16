40 trapped in tunnel for 100 Hours: patience running thin in Uttarkashi

Rescue efforts continued on the fifth day with an American drilling machine drilling a ‘tunnel within the tunnel’ to rescue the 40 workers and engineers trapped since 5 am on 12 November. Officials meanwhile are having a tough time reassuring workers and relatives and family members of the trapped workers whose patience is running out after repeated failure of rescue efforts. Not enough is being done, they believe, complaining of the endless wait for one machine or the other.

An SOS has gone out to international experts, to Thailand and Norway in particular, for ‘online advice’, say officials. The Indian Air Force having airlifted a massive ‘American’ drilling machine on Wednesday in two parts, which were then joined on the ground and taken by road to the accident site, efforts to drill a new tunnel horizontally began on Thursday.

Here is all that you need to know:

1. The tunnel is part of the project to reduce the length by 26 kilometres between Uttarkashi and Yamunotri.