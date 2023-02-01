400 companies of central forces to be deployed in Tripura for assembly polls

A total of 400 companies of central forces will be deployed in Tripura to ensure free and fair assembly elections later this month, a senior police officer on Wednesday.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 16.

“Around 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be arriving here by first week of February for area domination, patrolling and flag march apart from counter insurgency operations,” Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said.