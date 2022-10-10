400 kg of donkey meat seized in Andhra Pradesh

Two locations in Uzilipet, one in Vetapalem, and one in the jurisdiction of 2 Town police station were raided, and donkey meat and discarded body parts, including heads, legs, and flesh attached to tails, were seized by the police.



First information reports have been registered by 1 Town police station, 2 Town police station, and Vetapalem police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860; the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960; and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.



All persons involved in the illegal trade and slaughter have also been arrested.



"Donkeys are sensitive animals who form deep bonds with their families and friends and communicate with each other through a variety of sounds. Yet in Andhra Pradesh, these animals are being hacked up for meat," says PETA India Manager of Cruelty Response Projects Meet Ashar.



"PETA India is calling on everyone to report illegal donkey slaughter to authorities and to extend compassion to all animals by eating vegan."



Accordingly, India's donkey population has declined by 61 during last seven years.



According to PETA, killing donkeys and eating donkey meat violates various laws.