41% income taxpayers yet to file IT return, 10% facing tech glitches

As the deadline to file Income tax returns inches closer, 41 per cent of Indians who qualify to file the return are yet to file their papers for FY 2021-22, 22 per cent say it is difficult to file it by the July 31 deadline, and about 10 per cent were facing technical glitches, a new report showed on Thursday.



However, 59 per cent respondents said they already filed their tax returns, which is a considerable improvement on the findings from a week ago on July 20, according to data provided by community social media platform LocalCircles.



In an earlier survey, LocalCircles found that 54 per cent of the respondents were yet to comply with the requirement to file tax returns by this month's end, of which 37 per cent remained uncertain if they will be able to meet the deadline.



The new survey revealed that 13 per cent respondents require "significant effort" to meet the deadline and 9 per cent admitted that it would be impossible to meet the deadline, which the government has indicated would not be changed.