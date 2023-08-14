41 killed, 13 missing in Himachal landslides and flash floods

At least 41 people were killed and 13 went missing on Monday owing to heavy rainfall that triggered statewide flash floods and landslides, officials said.

The deceased included 10 in state capital Shimla in two landslide incidents, including the caving in of a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Nine people are reported to be missing and the search operation is underway.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu took stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Summer Hill area where the temple caved in, and directed the officials to speed up the rescue operation.

The Chief Minister told the media that there was a gathering at the Lord Shiva temple at the time of the disaster owing to the holy month of Shravan.

He said many people are feared to be caught under the debris due to heavy landslide. The work of removing the debris in search of people is underway.