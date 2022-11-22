43% Indian IT employees find moonlighting favourable: Report

"The pandemic has made employees step back and reevaluate priorities. In an era where talent is valued more than ever, employers are shifting from a focus on employee experience to employee life experience," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.



Most moonlighting situations that may require an employer to develop a moonlighting policy occur when the moonlighting employee has a "primary", usually full-time position, and a "secondary", or part-time position.



Overall, the report showed that less than one out of five employees (19 per cent) surveyed want to moonlight in India, with a large majority of employees (81 per cent) saying they do not wish to take up another job alongside the one they currently work in, citing it as unethical.