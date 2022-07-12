44% criminal law makers will vote in Presidential polls: ADR

In a shocking revelation, it has been found that nearly 44 per cent of MPs/MLAs who will be voting for the upcoming Presidential election have declared criminal cases against them.

In an analysis report released on Tuesday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a total of 4,72,477 votes (44 per cent) out of 10,74,364 votes analysed are of MPs/MLAs who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR and National Election Watch have analysed 4,759 out 4,809 affidavits of all sitting MPs and MLAs.

It includes 768 out of 776 affidavits of MPs and 3,991 out of 4,033 MLAs from all the states of India.