45% people who died in 2020 didn't receive any medical care: Govt data

According to the Union Health Ministry data, in 2020, when COVID-19 was first reported in the country, 1.48 lakh people lost their lives due to the pandemic, which is substantially lower than 2021 when 3.32 lakh people died due to the disease.



"About 1.3 per cent of the total registered deaths during 2020 have received medical attention from qualified allopathic professionals and practitioners of other system together and 45 per cent of the deceased did not receive any medical attention at the time of death," the RGI's report said.



The proportion of people dying in the absence of medical attention in 2019 was 34.5 per cent.



As many as 28 per cent of the total registered deaths have occurred in institutions and is on a higher side than that of other places from where the deceased had received medical attention.



About 16.4 per cent of the registered deaths were reported under 'medical attention other than institutions'.