46 held, 21 vehicles impounded as curfew continues in riot-hit Karauli

"So far 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people were arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been taken into police custody for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four wheelers were also seized by the police during this period," said Khamsera.



He said that in view of the sensitivity of the incident, he along with his team immediately reached Karauli and took stock of the situation along with Superintendent of Police Karauli Shailendra Singh Indolia.



"We called the necessary police force and RAC from other districts of the range and imposed them on the spot for peace and order," he said further.



Many senior officers were sent to Karauli to help in maintaining the law and order and all these officers have been camping at the district headquarter Karauli.