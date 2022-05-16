48,000 govt schools decked up to welcome students in K'taka

The Karnataka Education Department is making all attempts to make reopening of the government schools for children studying Class 1 to 10 a momentous event by creating a festive atmosphere in the premises. A total of 48,066 government schools in the state are reopening for the academic year 2022-23 from Monday.



The government schools are decked up to welcome students on the first day (Monday) following the directions by the Education department. The teachers, School Development and Management Committees (SDMC) with the help of villagers and localities have embellished school premises with flowers and other articles.



The managements of schools in the rural areas have planned to bring children on bedecked bullock carts to schools. Some schools have asked the children to come in traditional dresses. Though there was pressure to extend summer holiday, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has taken personal interest in reopening of schools to make up for the academic losses during Covid pandemic in the last 2 years.