49 killed in Israeli airstrikes in south Gaza: Palestine

The Palestinian Interior Ministry on Tuesday claimed that at least 49 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes in south Gaza.

While 21 people were killed in an airstrike on Monday night in Khan Younis, the remaining 28 died when a house was hit in the Rafah area, near the border crossing with Egypt, the BBC quoted the Ministry as saying.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said women and children were among the 28 killed at the "family house" in Rafah.

Regarding the strikes, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus told CNN on Tuesday morning that he was “not aware of any strikes specifically in those areas but they could have happened”.

“The combat operations continue. We continue to hunt Hamas operatives to attempt to degrade their military capabilities,” Conricus said.