5 children rescued, 73 held from Meghalaya 'brothel' run by BJP leader

All these children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer for safe custody and further necessary action as per law, he said. The police official said that the complex was suspected to be the place where a minor girl was sexually assaulted.



"The police team also noticed many young boys and girls openly drinking in the premises, inside the rooms as well as inside vehicles. Some of them were sitting inside the vehicle without clothes or with very less clothes. Accordingly, the search team detained 68 boys and girls," a police statement said.



It said that some managed to run away taking advantage of darkness and by running over crushed liquor bottles.



The police also arrested the manager, caretaker and other three staff and 36 vehicles, 47 mobile phones, 1,68,268 ml liquor, 500 unused contraceptives (condoms) and other incriminating materials were seized.



"From the materials recovered at Rimpu Bagan complex, it appears that the place was being used by Marak and his accomplices as a 'brothel' for the purpose of prostitution," the statement added.