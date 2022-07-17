5 killed, 22 injured as truck rams into bus in UP

The victims have been admitted to the district hospital, said the additional superintendent of police Sansaar Singh.



"While five people died on the spot, 22 others were grievously injured. We had to use private ambulances to send them to the hospital. The chief medical officer was requested to send a team of extra doctors to the hospital to ensure lives could be saved. The death toll may increase as the condition of one of the survivors is extremely critical. The bodies have been sent for autopsy and their families are being informed. An FIR will be registered against the truck driver under relevant sections," he added.