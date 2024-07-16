5 killed, 42 injured as bus ferrying pilgrims hits tractor on Mumbai-Pune expressway

At least five persons were killed and 42 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims hit a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Tuesday, 16 July.

The bus was ferrying 54 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) who were on their way to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations from their hometown Dombivli in Thane district near Mumbai, they said.

The accident took place at around midnight near Panvel in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

While on the expressway, the speeding bus hit the tractor.