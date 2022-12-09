5 killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Jodhpur

Other guests and villagers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.



Two children, Ratan Singh (5) and Khushboo (4), died on the spot. All the injured were rushed to the MG Hospital, Kayal said.



District Collector Himanshu Gupta said 54 people were injured in the blast and five of them died.



Superintendent of MG Hospital Raj Shree Behra said over a dozen injured brought to the hospital have sustained 80-100 per cent burns and are in serious condition.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives in the incident. They directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.