5 lakh aid announced for families of victims in Lonavala drowning tragedy
On 30 June, 5 persons including a woman and four minor kids, were washed away in a waterfall and drowned downstream in a reservoir at Lonavala
Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, 3 July announced a Rs 5 lakh assistance each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased in the Lonavala waterfall tragedy.
To prevent such accidents in the future and to dissuade citizens from visiting unfamiliar and risky spots, Ajit Pawar also instructed all district collectors and district police chiefs in the state to take necessary measures, including placing warning boards.
Assembly member Chetan Tupe had raised the issue of providing assistance to the families of the victims and implementing safety measures at dangerous locations.
With this fund, warning boards will be placed at potentially dangerous spots, fences will be erected, and nets will be installed for safety. Information boards will be placed at tourist-frequented places, and safety measures will be implemented, said Pawar.
In view of the Lonavala tragedy, the Pune district administration imposed prohibitory orders at several popular picnic spots, including Bhushi Dam and the Pavana Dam region in Maval tehsil, effective from July 2 to 31 to ensure tourist safety during the monsoon season.
The administration has already outlined a series of safety measures for hazardous tourist locations which include identification and demarcation of dangerous areas, the presence of lifeguards and rescue teams, and the installation of warning boards.
During the monsoon season, tourists flock to Bhushi and Pavana dams, Lonavala, Sinhgad, Malshej and Tamhini and other places, nestled in the Western Ghats in Pune district, often venturing into unknown and dangerous areas.
The tranquil setting of the Pavana Dam has also been marred by a series of tragic drownings, underscoring the critical importance of implementing enhanced safety measures in the region.
Four persons drowned in the Pavana Dam since January 2024, according to the Lonavala police.
Rescue organisations like the Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval (VRM) reported recovering 27 bodies from various water bodies in Maval tehsil between March and May this year.
