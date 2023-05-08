5 more cheetahs to be released into free-ranging conditions in MP's Kuno before monsoon

Five cheetahs -- three females and two males -- will be released from the acclimatisation camps into free-ranging conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park before the onset of the monsoon in June, Union Environment Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the decision was taken after a team of experts reviewed the current status of the "Project Cheetah" on the directions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

"Five more cheetahs (three females and two males) will be released from the acclimatisation camps into free-roaming conditions in KNP before the onset of the monsoon rains in June," the ministry said in a statement.