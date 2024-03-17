5 national highways, 259 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh

A total of 259 roads, including five national highways, are closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days with the local MeT office cautioning of fresh disturbance affecting the state.

"A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Monday while another such disturbance would affect the region from the night of Wednesday," the MeT office on Sunday said.

The MeT office also predicted rain and snow at isolated places on high hills on Monday and Tuesday and wet spell in the state from Thursday onwards.