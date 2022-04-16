5 of family found dead at home in UP, SP says state has 'drowned in crime' under BJP 2.0

Replying to Yadav, a senior police official said a preliminary probe indicates that the head of the family killed the others before committing suicide.



Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said Rahul (42), his wife Priti (38) and their daughters Mahi (15), Pihu (13) and Kuhu (11) were found dead at their home. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation.



Senior Superintendent of Police (Prayagraj) Ajay Kumar said police received information about the incident around 7.30 am.



"The body of the house owner, Rahul, was found hanging from the ceiling with a saree and it had no injury marks. Three chairs were stacked where his body was found, indicating that he committed suicide.



"The bodies of Rahul's wife and three daughters bore injury marks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, which suggests murder. Both these angles are being probed," Kumar said.



Seven teams have been formed to probe the case and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, he said.