5 special teams, Crime Branch probe Maharashtra realtor Biyani's killing

The Nanded Police have formed five special teams to probe the brutal daylight killing of city realtor Sanjay Biyani even as his family and friends staged protests demanding justice, in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.



Large parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown while the Biyani family took the builder's body for the last rites.



Police Inspector Pramod Kumar Shewale said that a manhunt has been launched to trace the two motorcycle-borne killers who pumped several bullets into Biyani as he stepped out of his vehicle.