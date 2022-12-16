5 youths, 1 girl to relay-swim 1,100-kms Mumbai-Goa return, set new world record.

Explaining the gritty challenge, Rai said that each swimmer will swim an average of six hours, day and night, remaining upto 7 kms away from the coast in the high seas during days and coming upto 5 kms at nights for safety reasons.



"From Gateway of India, they will swim to Alibaug, Raigad on the mainland, traversing through the main shipping channels, and then turn right straight to Goa non-stop, till Fort Aguada. They will halt briefly at Miramar Jetty in Goa for restocking supplies and then swim without break to return to Gateway of India and then to Vasai Fort on December 28 morning," Rai said.



There will be huge challenges for the swimmers in the Arabian Sea, one being the constant threats of jellyfish bites which can incapacitate the victim for hours, other big or gigantic fish or marine creatures which can injure the youngsters, the atmospheric temperatures dropping to 20 degrees Celsius at night and the water at a cold 17 degrees Celsius, plus strong winds and powerful water-currents all through.