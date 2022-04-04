50 pc Hindus will convert to Islam if Muslim becomes PM, says rabble-rouser priest

Notorious for making intemperate remarks against Muslims, Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, stoked yet another controversy on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India.

Addressing a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' for which the Delhi administration had not granted permission, he also exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.

The Mahapanchayat was organised at Burari grounds here by Preet Singh of Save India Foundation. This is the same group which had earlier held a similar controversial event at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.

Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police for making a hate speech at the Jantar Mantar event.

Several other Hindu supremacist leaders also attended the Sunday event.