50 people fall ill due to gas leak in Aligarh factory

The incident took place in Al-Dua meat factory that is owned by Haji Zaheer.



According to reports, dozens of men and women started falling unconscious, while some complained of difficulty in breathing and were rushed to the J N hospital for treatment.



The reasons for the leakage of the gas were being ascertained.

"Info received about an ammonia gas leak in a meat factory in Rorawar area where mostly women engaged in packaging work. Around 50 people were admitted to a medical college after they complained of breathing difficulties. Doctors confirmed that everyone is stable," news agency ANI quoted Aligarh DM as saying on Twitter.

With IANS inputs