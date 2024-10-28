50K households in cyclone hit areas of Odisha yet to get power supply

Power supply was yet to be restored in around 50,000 households in cyclone-hit areas in Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said.

Briefing reporters here on Sunday evening after reviewing the post-cyclone situation, Majhi said the restoration work has reached the last stage and obstructions on roads have been removed.

Power supply has been restored in 98 per cent of the affected areas. Out of 22.84 lakh power consumers affected by the cyclone, power supply has been restored in 22.32 lakh households. Nearly 50,000 households of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts are yet to get back power supply as the villages remained marooned, he stated.

For restoration of power supply in the affected areas, about 7,000 workers have been engaged and they are working hard to restore power in those areas as well, Majhi said.