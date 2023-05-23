52 die in Karnataka during pre-monsoon rains

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said 52 deaths have been reported so far due to pre-monsoon rains in the state, along with damages to properties, and directed officials concerned to provide immediate relief.



He said authorities have been warned of strict action in case of dereliction of duty.



The CM today chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats, over video conferencing, to discuss disaster management.



"Pre-monsoon showers have started in several parts, pre-monsoons are from April to June. This time pre-monsoon showers have been 10 per cent above normal. In this about 52 people have lost their lives so far, 331 livestock loss has been reported, crop loss has been reported in 20,000 hectare, and 814 houses have been damaged," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.