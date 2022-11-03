53 per cent Delhi-NCR residents hold stubble burning as primary cause of air pollution: Survey

Around 53 per cent of the Delhi-NCR residents identify stubble burning in neighbouring states as the "primary cause" of rising levels of air pollution, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles is based on responses from 20,000 citizens.

Around 10,037 respondents identified stubble burning by farmers in adjoining states as the root cause of bad air quality in the national capital, it said.

Delhi's air quality continued to be in the 'severe' category on Thursday with its Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping at 426 at 9.10 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.