54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure since 2014 has been on media advocacy: Govt

A total of Rs 401 crore was assigned for media advocacy for the prime minister's flagship 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme between 2014-22, constituting about 54 per cent of the total expenditure, according to Women and Child Development Ministry.



The scheme aims to address declining child sex ratio and issues related to empowerment of girls and women over a life cycle.



The key elements of the scheme included nationwide media and advocacy campaign and multi-sectoral interventions in selected 405 districts.

In response to a question, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told Lok Sabha out of the total expenditure of Rs 740.18 crore from financial year 2014-15 to 2021-22, the expenditure on media advocacy campaign has been Rs. 401.04 crore which is approximately 54 per cent of the total expenditure.