554 sq km forest area diverted for non-forestry purposes in last 3 years, shows govt data



The Centre approved the diversion of 69.47 sq km of forest land for defence projects, 53.44 sq km for hydel projects, 47.40 sq km for laying of transmission lines and 18.99 sq km for railways in the last three years.



The government allowed the diversion of 195.87 sq km of forest land in 2019; 175.28 sq km in 2020 and 183.18 sq km in 2021.



However, according to the Forest Survey of India, the total forest cover of the country has increased by 12,294 square kilometres in the last seven years.