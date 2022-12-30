56 govt schools with caste tag renamed by Punjab govt

Fifty-six government schools with caste tag have been renamed by the Punjab government, weeks after School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains issued an order to rechristen those named on the basis of caste and fraternity.

The School Education department changed the names of 56 government schools, including primary and high schools. The schools have now been renamed after the village they are located in, or a known personality, martyr or a local hero.

The department had sought a report from all the district education officers and elementary education department about schools bearing caste-based names running in their jurisdiction.