5,763 RTIs and 872 files disposed off in Army's pan India cleanliness campaign

A total of 12 cleanliness campaigns were held across the country by the Army in August this year and 1157 files were reviewed, out of which 872 files were closed as these have completed their retention period, Army officers said on Thursday, 14 September.

This initiative was taken by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), to organise a pan India cleanliness campaign from November 2022 to August 2023.

Defence officials said that 5763 RTI applications, 603 RTI appeals, 4231 CPGRAMS grievances, 784 CPGRAMS appeals, and 05 grievances were disposed off during this period. These campaigns have significantly contributed to the enhancement of workplace experience, space management, and a healthy working atmosphere, while also generating revenue, the officials added.

The ministry of defence said that DMA had been a leading performer during the Special Campaign 2.0 on Swachhata undertaken during October 2022 with cleanliness drives held at 2668 campaign sites and 398 rules simplified by various organisations under DMA.